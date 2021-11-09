Auxier Asset Management Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Auxier Asset Management cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,560 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $172.53. The company had a trading volume of 31,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.95 and its 200-day moving average is $152.82. The stock has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

