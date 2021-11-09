Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.45

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 1422055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $641.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 98,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 304,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 32,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after buying an additional 305,770 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.