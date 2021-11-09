Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.08. 25,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $649.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $11.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 152,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

