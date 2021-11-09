Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.08. 25,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $649.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $11.45.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 152,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
