Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.
Shares of AVDL traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,070. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $656.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Several research firms recently commented on AVDL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
