Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of AVDL traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,070. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $656.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Several research firms recently commented on AVDL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 152,186 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

