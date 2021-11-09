Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). Avalara reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.07.

AVLR stock opened at $169.12 on Friday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.82.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,805 shares of company stock worth $13,098,145 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $9,115,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 9.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 51.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after purchasing an additional 117,937 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $29,853,000. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $8,406,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

