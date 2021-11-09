AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. 4,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $249.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.
Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.