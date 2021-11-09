AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. 4,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $249.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

