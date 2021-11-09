AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 10.50 Per Share

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AGT opened at GBX 1,098 ($14.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.63. AVI Global Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 772 ($10.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,108 ($14.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,007.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 986.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59.

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

