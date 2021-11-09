AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 10.50 Per Share

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON AGT opened at GBX 1,098 ($14.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.63. AVI Global Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 772 ($10.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,108 ($14.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,007.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 986.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59.
AVI Global Trust Company Profile
