Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) VP Sells $189,569.70 in Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $189,569.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aviat Networks stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.22. 76,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,441. The firm has a market cap of $360.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,083,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 35.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 126.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.