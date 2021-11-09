Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVNW. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $32.18 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 402.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 395,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 285,712 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 277,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 176,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 71.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 175,785 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

