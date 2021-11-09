Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Down 9.2%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.32. 12,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 268,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

AVID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $162,415.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,888,332.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $200,751. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $51,187,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $49,878,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $12,897,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $10,547,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 773.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 263,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.