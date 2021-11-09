AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVDX. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at 24.91 on Monday. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 20.39 and a twelve month high of 25.41.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

