AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €28.10 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($33.06) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.79 ($31.51).

Shares of CS opened at €25.59 ($30.11) on Monday. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.11.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

