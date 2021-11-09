Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.83. 21,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.17. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $87.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $21,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.65.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.