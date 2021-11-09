Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.83. 21,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.17. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $87.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $21,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
