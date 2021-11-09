Aziz Aghili Sells 26,504 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Stock

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Dana stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 730,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,778. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.41. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 298,533 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Dana by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.
Dana Company Profile
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
