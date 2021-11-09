Aziz Aghili Sells 26,504 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Stock

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dana stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 730,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,778. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.41. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 298,533 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Dana by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.