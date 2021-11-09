B. Riley Increases Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $115.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.00.

NYSE ONTO opened at $90.50 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.75.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 25.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

