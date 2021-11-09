B. Riley Trims Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Target Price to $3.00

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of XELA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. 330,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,621,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.84. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $656,000. Company insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 223,474 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

