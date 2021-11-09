B. Riley Weighs in on Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.86. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 55.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $51.52 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $597,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

