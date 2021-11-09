BabySwap (BABY) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

BabySwap (CURRENCY:BABY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. BabySwap has a total market capitalization of $34.31 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BabySwap has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One BabySwap coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00076586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00078940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00100554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,615.19 or 1.00049186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,726.60 or 0.07098872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020654 BTC.

BabySwap Profile

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,681,420 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

