Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BADFF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.