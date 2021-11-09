Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Position Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 460,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Ball were worth $37,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,030.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,533 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $108,181,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Ball by 133.6% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,536,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.