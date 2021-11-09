Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,811,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,446. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 667,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Ballard Power Systems worth $41,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

