Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,811,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,446. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.61.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
