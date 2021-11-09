Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of BLDP stock traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,853,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,478. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLDP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,064 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Ballard Power Systems worth $41,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

