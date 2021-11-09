Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
Shares of BLDP stock traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,853,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,478. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $42.28.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLDP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.61.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
