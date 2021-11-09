Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,032,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wingstop by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,009,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares during the period.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $170.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.15 and its 200-day moving average is $161.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 179.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Truist reduced their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

