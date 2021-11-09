Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 195,052 Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 195,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $14,151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 92.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 327,785 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 70.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DYN stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.16.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.