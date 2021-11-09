Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 338,682 BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 338,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of BrightSpire Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $481,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $414,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $936,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRSP shares. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

BRSP stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.94%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

