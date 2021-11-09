Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,507 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 24.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFNC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

SFNC stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

