Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $3.45 Million in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000.

GIG opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on GigCapital4 in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

