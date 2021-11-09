Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 147,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Equity Commonwealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 140,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 125,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE EQC opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.74 and a beta of 0.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.