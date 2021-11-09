Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,165 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of The Children’s Place worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.05. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

