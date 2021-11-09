Banco BPM’s (BNCZF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNCZF. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

Shares of BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.