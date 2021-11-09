Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.15)-$(0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $115.7-120.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.50 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.780 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAND. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.85.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,100. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.44. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $196.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.