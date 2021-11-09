Bank of America Corp DE Buys 317,047 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 42.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,047 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $73,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,703 shares during the period. NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,582,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,406,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,355,000 after purchasing an additional 251,058 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,732,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,918,000 after buying an additional 576,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of KWEB opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $104.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $58.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.