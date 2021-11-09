Bank of America Corp DE Has $70.66 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,358,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $70,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,769,000 after buying an additional 2,136,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after buying an additional 676,119 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,457,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $30.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

