Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 134,778 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.80% of Commerce Bancshares worth $69,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,420,000 after acquiring an additional 140,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,889,000 after buying an additional 96,546 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,596,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,015,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.01. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $70.60.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

