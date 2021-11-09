Bank of America Corp DE Sells 183,122 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,122 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $67,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $206.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.62 and a one year high of $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

