Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 64.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter.

EMD opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

