Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of The Alkaline Water worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 30.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 112,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 25.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 122.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water in the first quarter valued at $60,000.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

Shares of WTER opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.