Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Universal Technical Institute worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 22.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at $673,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 10.3% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UTI opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $235.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88.

UTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

