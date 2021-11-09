Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $145,000 Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.