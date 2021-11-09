Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report $144.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.90 million. Banner reported sales of $144.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $590.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.10 million to $592.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $574.64 million, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $580.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banner by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after acquiring an additional 105,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,797,000 after acquiring an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92. Banner has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $62.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.20%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

