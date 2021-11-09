Barclays Increases Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $90.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price upped by Barclays from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $66.84 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.31.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.