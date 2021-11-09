Barclays Increases Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $280.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $267.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.17.

MSI opened at $249.28 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $163.16 and a twelve month high of $254.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.30. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 328.63%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

