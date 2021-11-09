Barclays Raises Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $108.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DIN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.49. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 451,464 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $19,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after buying an additional 150,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

