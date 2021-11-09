Bata Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $129.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 92.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a total market cap of $172,425.34 and approximately $129.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bata has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.49 or 0.00398704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000612 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Bata

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.