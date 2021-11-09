Baytex Energy’s (BTE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$5.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTE. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.55.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$4.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 1.89. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$4.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.47.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.