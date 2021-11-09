Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 6,598 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,712,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $239.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $243.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

