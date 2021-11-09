Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 2,725 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after buying an additional 2,132,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,147,000 after acquiring an additional 704,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after acquiring an additional 684,954 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,708,000 after purchasing an additional 312,835 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of BIP opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.57. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.58%.

BIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.