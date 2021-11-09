Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,111 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,087,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,709,000 after acquiring an additional 478,517 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,272,000 after acquiring an additional 363,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,990,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,578,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

