Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 579.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 166,238 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,867,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,477,000 after acquiring an additional 75,181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 69,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.60. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

