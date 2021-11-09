Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

NYSE STZ opened at $221.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $192.20 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 80.64%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

